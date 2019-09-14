Opposition parties mourn death of ‘young and dynamic’ deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Political leaders have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of deputy minister of mineral resources and energy Bavelile Hlongwa who died in an accident along with four other people outside Pretoria on Friday.

DA shadow minister of mineral resources Kevin Mileham described Hlongwa as a “young and dynamic leader” who had a great future ahead of her.

“The DA (DA) sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa," he said.

The IFP also expressed its “deep sadness, regret and shock” at Hlongwa’s death.

“The IFP extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the ANC and the department of mineral resources & energy and the country at large who now mourn the tragic and untimely death of mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

“Our country mourns this loss as Deputy Minister Hlongwa was a dynamic and passionate servant of the people. She was an inspiration to the youth and she sacrificed so much of herself in the service to others,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.