Floyd Shivambu calls Tito Mboweni's growth plan 'imperialism in action'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed finance minister Tito Mboweni's plan for economic growth, saying it is an "imperialism in action".

Mboweni unveiled the economic growth plan on Tuesday and called upon South Africans to comment.

He said the plan was an attempt to translate the broad outcomes of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.

Mboweni said the strategy was partly a response to SA's decline in the global competitiveness rankings - falling from 44th to 67th between 2007 and 2018.