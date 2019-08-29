De Lille claim to be investigated

Public works minister Patricia de Lille is being investigated by the public protector for alleged nepotism and interference with supply chain processes.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed that they had received a complaint against De Lille.

The complaint appears to be part of the ongoing fight between De Lille and the department’s director-general, Sam Vukela.

The anonymous complainant places Vukela at the centre of alleged “victimisation” by De Lille.

De Lille said on Wednesday she was convinced the complainants were corrupt elements in the department that she was dealing with.

She said she would co-operate with Mkhwebane in her investigation of the complaint.

“The faceless and nameless people [behind the complaint] are part of the corrupt people that I am dealing with and the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] is investigating,” De Lille said.

“I will not be deterred by them. They know that lawenforcement agencies are after them.”

Vukela has been under fire following a damning Public Service Commission report that recommended he faces the music for his role in the irregular appointment of several senior managers.

Vukela distanced himself from the complaint, saying people who were obsessed with sowing confusion within the department were behind it.

The allegation of nepotism against De Lille for allegedly hiring Cynthia Jefferys, who is alleged to be her sister, is not being made for the first time.

The ANC’s Songezo Mjongile made the same claims in 2011 when De Lille was contesting for Cape Town mayorship under the DA.

Among other allegations raised in the complaint is that De Lille instructed Vukela to appoint a company that allegedly bankrolled the minister’s home.

The complainant alleges that the company is “another Bosasa”.- SowetanLIVE