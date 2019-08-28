Heavenly party contests by-elections caused by ANC split

The ANC is fielding candidates against its former councillors in by-elections in the Free State on Wednesday, along with a little-known but colourfully named party.

The Heavenly Economic and Political Freedom Programme (HEPFP) is one of six political parties contesting the by-elections in the debt-ridden Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality, which encompasses the towns of Phuthaditjhaba‚ Harrismith and Kestell, as well as QwaQwa's rural areas.

There are 15 vacant seats, caused by the ANC expelling councillors from the party for rebelling against the provincial executive committee by voting to elect Gilbert Mokotso as the mayor of Maluti.

Mokotso is among the ousted ANC candidates and is now standing as an independent.