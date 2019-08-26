Support team on cards to help struggling Bay municipality
Cogta minister to make ‘overdue visit’ soon
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to send a support team to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to help fix the metro’s struggling administration.
The move stems from recommendations from Bhisho’s Cogta portfolio committee that there be an intervention in the metro as it is underperforming and not spending all its grant funding...
