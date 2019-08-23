‘No apologies’: CR17 was legit, Cyril tells parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on Thursday that everything about his campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017 was above board.



“The CR17 campaign was a legitimate, forward-looking and necessary effort to promote the renewal of the governing party and broader society and it was undertaken under difficult conditions. In its funding and its activities, there was no wrongdoing. Let me repeat, no wrongdoing, no criminality, no abuse of public funds or resources. It’s important that we note that,” Ramaphosa told the National Assembly during a Q&A session...

