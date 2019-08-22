Frustrated Bay residents berate mayor Mongameli Bobani
People without power for 19 days in Motherwell’s Ikamvelihle area take mayor to task
“Lie to us, we are listening.”
This is how Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was greeted by frustrated residents of Motherwell’s Ward 53, who have been without electricity for 19 days...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.