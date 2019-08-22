Frustrated Bay residents berate mayor Mongameli Bobani

People without power for 19 days in Motherwell’s Ikamvelihle area take mayor to task

“Lie to us, we are listening.”



This is how Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was greeted by frustrated residents of Motherwell’s Ward 53, who have been without electricity for 19 days...

