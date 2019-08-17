Checks on Estina deal questioned

All the Free State agriculture department did to verify the controversial Gupta-linked Estina company was to check if it was registered in South Africa and was tax compliant.

The department then went on to enter into a contract with Estina, and its Indian partner company Paras, worth hundreds of millions of rands for the management of the Vrede dairy farm project.

This process of appointing Estina came under the spotlight on Friday at the state capture inquiry, when former Free State agriculture department head Peter Thabethe took the stand for a second day.

Thabethe, along with Gupta ally Ashok Narayan - who was then Free State premier Ace Magashule's adviser - visited Paras's head offices in India in December 2011 with the vision of partnering the company to run a dairy production and processing plant in Vrede. Paras reciprocated with a visit and one of its executives, Gajinder Kumar, arrived in the Free State in mid-2012.