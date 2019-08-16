'I have no clue of party finances': Good Party treasurer resigns

Good party national treasurer Masego Kwenamore has resigned, saying she had no clue about the finances of the seven-month-old party.

Kwenamore, in a resignation letter sent to the party's leadership including Patricia de Lille, said she was “embarrassed” to have been in the position as she was in the dark about the finances of the party.

She said her position was only ceremonial, which led to her throwing in the towel.

“I hereby render my resignation as an interim national treasurer and as a member as well,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately ... I cannot furnish or present the financial report as I have no clue of the finances of the party.