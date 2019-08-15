Work held up as DA snubs vital meeting

Party questions appointment of interim city boss

PREMIUM

The DA boycotted an all-important municipal public accounts committee meeting because it refuses to recognise Anele Qaba as the legally appointed acting city manager.



Qaba, who was appointed this week by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, circulated a fresh legal opinion which ultimately says he can lawfully occupy the position...

