NMB coalition parties split down the middle over acting city boss
Coalition butt heads over acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government after mayor Mongameli Bobani stormed out of a meeting, threatening to pull out of the partnership.
At a heated meeting at the City Hall on Wednesday, the political parties butted heads over whether or not to sack Noxolo Nqwazi as acting city manager...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.