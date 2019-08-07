SABC report unfairly rubbishes my name, says Faith Muthambi

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has rubbished the SABC's report, calling it "hogwash".

Muthambi was responding to a report released on Monday by the commission led by Joe Thloloe, which implicated several staff members and government officials including herself and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Muthambi was accused of bullying journalists and giving instructions to the editorial team, despite not being mandated to do so.

The DA said it would be laying criminal charges against Muthambi for violating the Broadcasting Act.

In her response, Muthambi said she was disappointed by the report and that she was not allowed to respond to the allegations.

"It is not good enough for the authors to point fingers at a cabinet minister and SABC board members and make reference to 'enforced' instructions from the top without evidence. Perhaps only a retired or tired person can do that.