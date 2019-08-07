Methodist church distances itself from proposed night vigil for eThekwini mayor Gumede

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa on Wednesday distanced itself from a proposed night vigil for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

"We are greatly disturbed by these posts and we categorically state that they were neither sanctioned by the church nor express our view on the standoff," Bishop Zipho Siwa said.

Gumede was placed on special leave in June after being charged with fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which the 62 other councillors were implicated.

On Tuesday, the provincial ANC extended Gumede's leave of absence saying the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) had received and carefully considered an update report on the court cases against a number of comrades who are allegedly in conflict with the law.