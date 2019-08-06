WATCH LIVE | EFF and Sanef square off in court over alleged hate speech

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the EFF are at the equality court in Pretoria over the alleged harassment of journalists by the party.

According to Times Select, five journalists and the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) applied for an interdict against Malema and the EFF for creating a “toxic” working environment for the reporters.

The journalists are Ranjeni Munusamy, Adriaan Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Max du Preez and Barry Bateman.

The basis for their complaint stemmed from a speech Malema made outside the state capture commission on November 20, when public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.