Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city boss on stand in IPTS fraud trial

Suspended city boss Johann Mettler (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/politics/2019-07-03-city-manager-johann-mettlers-suspension-was-lawful-court-finds/) said had he been at the helm at the time, he would have picked up that a music festival to be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – and one of the ways in which the IPTS budget was allegedly plundered – was not being organised according to municipal guidelines.



Mettler was testifying on Monday in the fraud and money laundering trial of former assistant director in the metro’s finance department Nadia Gerwel, Zeranza director Andrea Wessels, taxi boss and ex-director of Laphum’ilanga Mandisi Mkasa, Access Facilities and Leisure Management’s Stephan Pretorius and disgraced EP Rugby boss Cheeky Watson...

