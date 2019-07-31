Cape Town does more for homeless than any other city, says mayor Plato

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the controversy over the city council fining homeless people started inside the "ANC's outrage-manufacturing machine".

Opening a council meeting on Wednesday, Plato said the opposition ANC in Cape Town tried to paint the city as one that does not care for its homeless.

"The complete opposite is actually true – we do more to protect, assist and help our homeless than any other city in this country," he said.

A month ago, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it wanted an urgent meeting with the city council after receiving "hundreds" of complaints that the enforcement of street by-laws had resulted in homeless people being fined.