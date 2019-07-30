ANC 'disbands' youth league leadership
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is believed to have replaced the leadership of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) after complaints that its members are too old and ineffective.
TimesLIVE understands that the NEC has disbanded the executive of the league and appointed ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala as convenor of a national task team (NTT) to reboot the league and convene a conference to elect new leaders.
She will replace former ANCYL president Collen Maine, who is still part of the tentative leadership.
The new head of the presidency in the ANC, Sibongile Besani, is said to be the coordinator of the NTT, replacing secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.
On Friday, dozens of ANCYL members marched to the ANC’s NEC meeting in Irene, Pretoria, to demand the leadership be disbanded. They argued that the league was led by “old people” and demanded that a conference to elect new, youthful leaders takes place.
They demanded that young people be appointed to lead the NEC until the conference.
The ANC’s NEC decided that former youth league leaders Malusi Gigaba, Zizi Kodwa and Ronald Lamola also be part of the NTT. Other names tipped to be part of this structure are ANC MP Bongani Bongo and minister Senzo Mchunu.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one member of the "disbandists" grouping said they were unhappy with the rumoured names.
“It makes no sense that when we ask for the youth to lead the youth league there are more old people leading it,” the insider said.
The ANC is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday.
