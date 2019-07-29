WATCH LIVE | High court rules on Mkhwebane vs Gordhan matter

The North Gauteng High Court will on Monday rule on the matter between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Gordhan has applied for an urgent court interdict to have Mkhwebane's findings against him reviewed and set aside until a judicial review has been completed.

In her scathing report, Mkhwebane found that when he was the Sars commissioner, Gordhan had violated the constitution by forming what has come to be known as the "Rogue Unit".