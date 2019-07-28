Who was Julius Malema decampaigning in EFF birthday rant?

Is there trouble in the EFF paradise?

If not then what with EFF leader Julius Malema telling party supporters not to vote for leaders who have taken being praised for being articulate into their heads.

Without mentioning names, Malema told the party’s 6th anniversary bash in Mpumalanga yesterday there were leaders who had “hijacked” the EFF “train”.

“Any leader that is not working hard, any leader that always appears in controversial issues that undermine the image of the EFF is no leader at all,” said Malema.

Malema’s deputy Floyd Shivambu has been embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal which has seen the EFF being widely scrutinised and standing questioned.

Malema went on: “Any leader that is busy but busy over nothing is no leader at all. All leaders must be grounded. Leaders must be humble and leaders must answer their cell-phone. “Leaders do not get easily excitable, even if you win Lotto and even if you get involved in big deals but leaders must remain humble and not act in an excited manner like children getting into a shop full of sweets running all over. I have seen leaders of the EFF getting excited.