Ramaphosa may not be empowered to discipline Gordhan, lawyer tells court

President Cyril Ramaphosa said remedial action proposed by the public protector that he take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan should happen only after a review application by Gordhan is complete.

The president's counsel, Matthew Chaskalson, was in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to support a bid by Gordhan to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action outlined in her report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" - pending a judicial review of that report.

Mkhwebane found, in a report earlier this month, that the establishment of the unit, approved by Gordhan when he was finance minister, was in violation of the constitution.

Chaskalson told judge Sulet Potterill that the attitude of the president was that he should be involved in the matter following the adjudication of the dispute between Gordhan and Mkhwebane.