Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to fork out almost R1m
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is staring down the barrel of a gun after the Constitutional Court said she should be held personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred by the SA Reserve Bank in the review of her findings in the apartheid-era loan to bail out Bankorp.
In a scathing ruling, the country’s highest court found that she had told a "number of falsehoods" in the course of the litigation...
