WATCH LIVE | Estina Dairy Farm in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

The leaked emails revealed that at least R30m was allegedly paid to the Guptas via the farm. The money was said to have funded the family’s lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Last week, Jacob Zuma took the stand to clarify certain points made by previous witnesses at the inquiry regarding his involvement in state capture. On Friday, the commission suspended the former president's testimony to address his concerns about evidence leader Paul Pretorius's line of questioning.

Zuma is is expected to continue his testimony at a later date.