State capture: Free State gripped by 'culture of fear' under Ace Magashule

DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn has described "a culture of fear" that gripped the province under former premier Ace Magashule.

Jankielsohn was testifying about the controversial Estina dairy farm project in Vrede during his appearance at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

The farming project, signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.

However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina - a Gupta-linked company contracted by the provincial department of agriculture to run the project - only 1% was spent on actual farming. Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas.

Magashule, who now serves as the ANC's secretary-general, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane are allegedly among the key facilitators who oversaw the controversial deal.