Investigate Mkhwebane's fitness for office, say DA, Communist Party

Parliament should initiate an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and hold her to account for her actions.

This was the call made by the SA Communist Party (SACP) following Monday's judgment against her in the Constitutional Court.

The country's apex court dismissed Mkhwebane’s appeal against a high court order that she must pay some legal costs from her own pocket. The cost order was granted after a report by Mkhwebane into Absa and the Reserve Bank was taken on judicial review.

“South Africa cannot afford to have an individual who has been found to be dishonest by the apex court of the land still continuing to function in that capacity,” said the SACP in a statement.