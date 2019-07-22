I acted in good faith, says Mkhwebane over Bankorp report

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has maintained that she acted in good faith in her investigations involving the South African Reserve Bank, despite the Constitutional Court ordering her to pay 15% of the cost in the matter.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane's appeal against a high court judgment which ordered that she personally pay 15% of the costs from her own pocket in a case involving the South African Reserve Bank.The court’s decision means that Mkhwebane is liable for an estimated R900,000 in court costs.

The majority of the court said there was no sound basis for it to interfere with the high court's discretion to grant punitive cost orders. The court held that punitive cost orders were granted when public officials fell egregiously short of what was required of them as public officials. The court said such cost orders were not ordered against public officials who acted appropriately.

However, a minority judgment written by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, said he would have granted Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal.After the court proceedings, Mkhwebane maintained that she acted above board in all her investigations.