ANC welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to study public protector report before deciding on action

The ANC says it welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to first study public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane’s report that has found against him before deciding on how to take the matter forward.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party noted the report that found Ramaphosa had deliberately misled parliament and violated the executive code and the constitution.

“The ANC welcomes the position taken by President Ramaphosa to study the public protector’s report and make a decision on any further action which may include but not be limited to judicial review,” Mabe said.

Ramaphosa’s office hinted that the president may take the report on review after they said it was unfortunate that Mkhwebane did not consider representations he made in response to the draft report.