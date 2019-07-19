Politics

Public protector finds Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament

By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN - 19 July 2019
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about a R500,000 donation.

The investigation followed a complaint by DA leader Mmusi Maimane after parliament heard that Bosasa, a company that had dodgy contracts with government departments, had given R500,000 to Ramaphosa’s election campaign.

Maimane asked Mkhwebane to investigate whether Ramaphosa misled parliament when he was first asked about a Bosasa donation to his campaign. Ramaphosa at first denied the donation, then admitted it.

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids

Most Read

X