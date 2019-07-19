Public protector finds Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about a R500,000 donation.
The investigation followed a complaint by DA leader Mmusi Maimane after parliament heard that Bosasa, a company that had dodgy contracts with government departments, had given R500,000 to Ramaphosa’s election campaign.
#PublicProtector finds that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament on November 6 2018 in his reply to DA leader Mmusi Maimane's question.— Hlubi (@Nomahlubij) July 19, 2019
Maimane asked Mkhwebane to investigate whether Ramaphosa misled parliament when he was first asked about a Bosasa donation to his campaign. Ramaphosa at first denied the donation, then admitted it.
This is a developing story.
#PublicProtector finds that President Cyril Ramaphosa exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official duties and his private interest or used his position to enrich himself and his son Andile...— Hlubi (@Nomahlubij) July 19, 2019
#PublicProtector says President Cyril Ramaphosa's "heat of the moment" answer to Maimane's question in parliament, is a concern.— Hlubi (@Nomahlubij) July 19, 2019