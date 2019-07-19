'It's not about Indians' - Malema denies racism allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected an accusation that his party is racist towards South Africans of Indian origin, and that its pursuit of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is due to his race.

“It's not about Indians,” said Malema on Thursday.

“Zuma was not an Indian, Malusi Gigaba was not an Indian, Nhlanhla Nene was not an Indian.

“It's so nice and good to go after Africans … [it's] self hate. When we go after Africans, we are not racist, we are not all of that. But touch a minority, you are racist,” he said, referring to the party's previous pursuit of members of the Cabinet.

“We have gone after Africans who were found wanting and now [because] we go after an Indian we are told you are anti-Indians. It will not shake us,” he added.

He was speaking to journalists in parliament at a press conference convened to respond to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and SACP's call for the public to close ranks around Gordhan and their plans to pursue action against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday accused the EFF of being racist towards South Africans of Indian origin. He said one of the reasons for the party's “anarchic pursuit” of Gordhan was its deep-seated hatred of Indian compatriots.