Conspiracies, Twitter and Robben Island: Jacob Zuma shares his thoughts

Former president Jacob Zuma is adamant that he is the target of "intense propaganda".

He was speaking to Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh in an interview broadcast on Friday on the author's WhatsApp news channel.

Zuma explained why he started his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture with details about a conspiracy against him.

"Chair, you will realise that me as an individual, I have been a subject of talk in this country for more than a decade. I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people," he started off at the commission.