'It comes with the territory': defence minister on Jacob Zuma death threats

"As far as I am concerned if you are a head of state, one of the things you live with, you live with some form of threat one way or the other including the current head of state and including Madiba," she said.

The minister was responding to a journalist's question as to whether military intelligence had been aware of any threats to Zuma.

Mapisa-Nqakula said as peaceful as Madiba was, and despite his nation-building efforts, he still had to be secured because if you are a head of state it comes with the package and it also comes with threats.

"I'm assuming that in the context of the former heads of state … this matter would prevail, not that there is something extraordinary about him," added the minister.