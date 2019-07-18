DA, EFF urge Ramaphosa to make tough choices, testify at Zondo inquiry

Malema fires ahead

EFF leader Julius Malema said since Ramaphosa rose to power, the country has been heading in different directions politically and there was no evidence there would be improvement in the near future.

"Under Ramaphosa, things are falling apart and South Africa is being auctioned off to a very dangerous minority.

"Mr President, since you rose to power, the country’s political direction is heading into different destinations and the evidence is seen in key states that are not showing any improvement at all, and there is no evidence, whatsoever, that they will improve in the near future," said Malema.

He added that the crisis at Eskom was getting worse, despite a board and management chosen by Ramaphosa to stabilise the institution. This, Malema said, "creates the greatest economic uncertainly", because energy is central to modern industrial development.