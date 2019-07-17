Zuma talking spies to avoid tough questions on corruption: Nyanda

Former SA National Defence Force head Siphiwe Nyanda has vowed to ensure that former president Jacob Zuma accounts for the claims he has made at the state capture commission.

Nyanda told Sowetan that Zuma cannot be allowed to make spurious allegations and get away with them.

He was speaking after allegations made by Zuma that he had links to apartheid police during apartheid.

"I am taking advice on the matter. Of course he can't be let to say these things and get away with them. There will obviously be a response somehow, somewhat," Nyanda said.

Zuma also told the commission that former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was a spy recruited during his studies in Lesotho. Ramatlhodi responded by inviting Zuma to take a lie detector test with him in public before the commission.

According to Nyanda, Zuma was making claims to avoid dealing with questions around how corruption flourished under his presidency.

"He's trying to avoid the things that he's supposed to do before this commission which is to give evidence on the allegations against him," he said.