WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma testifies - DAY 3
Former president Jacob Zuma continues his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on July 17 2019. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Former president Jacob Zuma continues his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be repurposed and looted during his nine years in office.
On Friday, the commission heard aviation-related testimony from the director of Neo Solutions, Vivien Natasen.
Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard testified before the commission on Thursday.