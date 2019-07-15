Malema warns more disruption aimed at Gordhan

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that his party would disrupt public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's next appearance in parliament.

This comes after EFF members were removed from Gordhan’s departmental presentation in parliament on July 11, after they attempted to prevent him from speaking, because, they claimed, he is a "constitutional delinquent".

Gordhan said he would not be in be intimidated by the party, adding that he had survived apartheid and survive this "fascist populism".

"Intimidation of this kind, let me say very clearly and categorically, is not going to intimidate me and stop us from fighting the good fight," he said.