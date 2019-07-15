Politics

Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry

By Jessica Levitt - 15 July 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture commission on Monday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Jacob Zuma's name has been dominating trends lists in South Africa as he is set to appear before the state capture  inquiry on Monday, after being incriminated by several witnesses.

The former president has previously slammed the inquiry, calling it "politicised." His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, has criticised the decision not to allow Zuma access to questions prior to his appearance.

On social media, South Africans have commented on Zuma's appearance, with some saying he is "finally being held to account", while others insist he will "never" implicate himself.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

