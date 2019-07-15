Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry
Jacob Zuma's name has been dominating trends lists in South Africa as he is set to appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday, after being incriminated by several witnesses.
The former president has previously slammed the inquiry, calling it "politicised." His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, has criticised the decision not to allow Zuma access to questions prior to his appearance.
On social media, South Africans have commented on Zuma's appearance, with some saying he is "finally being held to account", while others insist he will "never" implicate himself.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
Lol I’m just here for the people who think Jacob Zuma will play ball at the Zondo commission.— Xolani Jagger (@LaniBlahnik) July 15, 2019
I know for a fact that Jacob Zuma loves the ANC and has never said bad things about his comrades or the organization itself,but today I hope he tell us everything all smallanyana skeletons and expose how corrupt Cyril is. #StateCaptureInquiry— Duke Valentino (@SirDavid_Dashe) July 15, 2019
Half day today guys hence ubaba "Jacob Zuma" will be appearing at the comission pic.twitter.com/KhdX3b37hQ— NJABULO YAKHO (@NJ_Khathi) July 15, 2019
Loving the hype around Jacob Zuma appearing at the #statecaptureinquiry but something tells me that man will be sitting there answering in miandos.. If at all..— Lebohang Lechela (@LechelaLebohang) July 15, 2019
People just don't care about misery and suffering that befell this nation, people are almost nothing else but enemies of South Africa and all they call themselves is SUPPORTERS OF JACOB ZUMA, sham!— BISHOP WILFRED (@BishopMtshw) July 15, 2019