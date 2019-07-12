'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's speech
There has been mixed reaction from South Africans after EFF MPs charged public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday.
EFF MPs said Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech following findings against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane released a report that found that the establishment of a "rogue unit" at Sars was approved by Gordhan, in violation of the constitution. In her remedial action, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take "disciplinary action" against Gordhan.
The public enterprises minister is challenging the report and lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict the remedial orders by Mkhwebane.
Earlier this week, the EFF said its lawyers would be joining the public protector's defence of the court application by Gordhan.
After a 20-minute delay, Gordhan continued with the speech.
While some South Africans have applauded the EFF for standing firm on its stance on the minister, others have criticised the party for the disruption.
Here's a snapshot of the views.
So Gordhan has no legal right to approach the courts to have the reports reviewed? While on that, when did the EFF physically confront Nxamalala? Or that is just reserved for Gordhan? https://t.co/9O9V3mwql5— Kgaugelo S. Wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) July 12, 2019
Eff is nothing but thugs masquerading as revolutionaries. We know they real reason they hate Gordhan. Can fool us all— siviwe mbuku (@mbuku_s) July 12, 2019
Very bravely. Minister Pravin #Gordhan was not intimidated by the #EFF thugs, in fact he urged them to TOUCH him & the fascists retreated. The irony of "constitutional delinquent" was displayed so aptly by the Fascists.— #FreePalestine #FreeKashmi ??? (@JeSuis4Peace) July 12, 2019
DIVIDE & RULE WON'T WORK IN OUR DEMOCRACY.#StandWithPravin https://t.co/wGI5I9G5wQ
Fellow fighters..— Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) July 12, 2019
We don’t care how much it takes or even how much it costs us, we want Pravin Gordhan gone.
Nobody is above law. The ANC will always defend corruption but we must stand firm, and strike again and again
The fight with Gordhan will also crumble WMC.
Viva EFF pic.twitter.com/Aj8rvXSel7
The EFF is a major proponent of the lie that the SARS established an illegal "rogue unit" and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems unable to question the party's motives for going after him, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says. News 24— Rod MacPhail (@rodcampsbay) July 12, 2019