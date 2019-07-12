Politics

'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's speech

By Jessica Levitt - 12 July 2019
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked to safety after the EFF disrupted proceedings.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

There has been mixed reaction from South Africans after EFF MPs charged public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday.

EFF MPs said Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech following findings against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane released a report that found that the establishment of a "rogue unit" at Sars was approved by Gordhan, in violation of the constitution. In her remedial action, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take "disciplinary action" against Gordhan.

The public enterprises minister is challenging the report and lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict the remedial orders by Mkhwebane.

Earlier this week, the EFF said its lawyers would be joining the public protector's defence of the court application by Gordhan.

After a 20-minute delay, Gordhan continued with the speech.

While some South Africans have applauded the EFF for standing firm on its stance on the minister, others have criticised the party for the disruption.

Here's a snapshot of the views.

