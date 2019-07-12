Sars ‘rogue unit’ case Shamila Batohi’s toughest yet
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi will be faced with arguably her most politically fraught decision since taking office in February this year when she reviews the prosecution of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) officials in the “rogue unit” saga. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.