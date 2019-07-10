No work yet for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede until ANC probe ends

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will not return to work just yet as an ANC investigation into her is still incomplete.

This was announced by ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday.

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016 - in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated.

Last month the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow the governing party time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations she was facing.