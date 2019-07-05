'We can't be held back by US jealousy,' says Ramaphosa on Huawei sanctions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused the US of being jealous of China's 5G technology which led to a trade war between two of the world's largest economies.

Addressing the opening of the 4IR conference in Midrand on Friday, Ramaphosa again reaffirmed SA's support for China.

"The US has been unable to imagine a better future that goes beyond 4 plus one G. Where they have been unable to imagine what 5G has to offer. They are clearly jealous that a Chinese company called Huawei has outstripped them and because they have been outstripped they must now punish that one company," he said.

Ramaphosa said the US was using Huawei as a pawn in their fight with China.

"We cannot afford to have our own economy be held back because there is this fight that the US is having and born out of their own jealousies," he said.