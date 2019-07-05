E-tolls scrapping: Makhura says yes, Mboweni says no, Mbalula says please let's talk
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has angered tweeps by insisting road users pay e-tolls.
On Thursday, he took to Twitter to oppose Gauteng premier David Makhura, who said during his state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday that he would ensure the toll system was scrapped.
MAKHURA SAYS
"Our position has not changed. We remain determined that e-tolls are not part of the future of our province." He went as far as saying that the provincial government was prepared to pay some of the money owed by motorists to ensure the tolling system was scrapped.
MBOWENI SAYS
In a series of tweets, Mboweni did not hold back. He said there should have been a plan at the introduction of e-tolls to ensure the system worked and yielded returns in the long term.
So, when you invest in a toll road infrastructure, you expect a return for many years ahead as per contract. Right? Not the cost of your investment today. Future returns. That is what you do in business. Premier Makhura, correct? Or am I missing something here?— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019
In fact, before I plant avocados today, I should do so knowing that I will harvest in ten years’ time or so. I need certainty that the policy environment will be supportive of my long term investment as an avocado farmer. Policy uncertainty stops bold risk taking investment.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula chimed in, asking Mboweni to refrain from issuing conflicting statements on e-tolls.
MBALULA SAYS
President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed that a meeting be held to discuss a way forward.
Minister shouldn't we discuss this matter as directed by the President first ? And thereafter after engagement with all stake holders we can then present a collective view to society ? You debating here on twitter will further poor water to an already polarized debate .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 5, 2019
THE PUBLIC SAYS
Social media users took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
David Makhura: We want to scrap eTolls.— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) July 5, 2019
Tito Mboweni: The user must pay.
Fikile Mbalula: Let's discuss the matter first before presenting a view in public.
Tito thinks he’s some god, very condescending on etolls! He is losing this one, we are not paying— Pule (@Pule_EM) July 5, 2019
Firstly the public was never consulted and the public did not agree to Etolls. Secondly the “investment” was way over any amount that our people could afford. I understand you didn’t make the mess but take the L and focus on more pressing matters.— Joshua Smith (@joshuarainsmith) July 5, 2019
Lucky star is messing with your thinking patterns Minister Tito Mboweni, why don't you pay the etolls on behalf of the people since you are so adamant that they should stay. pic.twitter.com/fX7PgcOaTP— Sanele B. Gumede? (@SaneleBGumede_) July 5, 2019
Whenever I see Etolls trending, the 1st thing that comes to my mind is "I am not going to pay" #Andizi pic.twitter.com/LGhZSsdet1— Alex ♕ ™ (@AlexSithole) July 5, 2019
Truth be told eTolls are a punishment on the poor and middle class. Apartheid spatial planning placed black townships the furtherst away from CBD’s. So guess who pays the most?— Manukuza (@Sochangane) July 5, 2019
U are starting again with this nyoso of etolls akere? how many times must motorist tell you that we don't want them we never requested them and we cannot afford to pay for them.— Annikie Mona (@nykymona) July 5, 2019
Min. @tito_mboweni still insisting that we must pay etolls. Let me make this crystal clear Uncle Tito, it is not gonna happen. Jail us ge. pic.twitter.com/Tu073td6RG— Kgaugelo S. Wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) July 5, 2019