E-tolls scrapping: Makhura says yes, Mboweni says no, Mbalula says please let's talk

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 05 July 2019
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni has received backlash for his stance on e-tolls.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has angered tweeps by insisting road users pay e-tolls.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to oppose Gauteng premier David Makhura, who said during his state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday that he would ensure the toll system was scrapped.

MAKHURA SAYS

"Our position has not changed. We remain determined that e-tolls are not part of the future of our province." He went as far as saying that the provincial government was prepared to pay some of the money owed by motorists to ensure the tolling system was scrapped.

MBOWENI SAYS

In a series of tweets, Mboweni did not hold back. He said there should have been a plan at the introduction of e-tolls to ensure the system worked and yielded returns in the long term. 

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula chimed in, asking Mboweni to refrain from issuing conflicting statements on e-tolls.

MBALULA SAYS

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed that a meeting be held to discuss a way forward.

THE PUBLIC SAYS

Social media users took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

