Would you pay to park at Hobie Beach?
Councillor makes waves with proposal to tackle crime at night
A proposal has been made that night visitors to Port Elizabeth’s Hobie Beach be charged for parking.
A proposal has been made that night visitors to Port Elizabeth’s Hobie Beach be charged for parking.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.