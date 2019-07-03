Malema on City of Cape Town allegedly fining the homeless: 'DA has never cared for black people'

In an interview on CapeTalk, the City of Cape Town's mayco member for safety, JP Smith, claimed the laws were pro-poor and considerate, but the by-laws must apply to everybody.

"For a few years, we took our foot off the enforcement and focused on social development and now we are matching that with more sustained enforcement, knowing there is no person on the street because they need to be, as they have all been offered accommodation by the reintegration unit.

"If you are on the street it is because you have elected to be. Alternatives are being offered all the time," he said.

When asked about the criticism the city received after the news broke, he blamed the ANC and its alleged "minions".

"This is the ANC's media machine at work with all their political minions manufacturing outrage," he said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also slammed the reports on Twitter, saying they did not reflect the DA he led.