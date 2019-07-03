Politics

Malema on City of Cape Town allegedly fining the homeless: 'DA has never cared for black people'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 03 July 2019
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is 'not shocked by DA’s sentiments regarding the homeless'.
EFF leader Julius Malema has added his voice to the outcry over the alleged mistreatment of homeless people in Cape Town, saying it is anti-black.

According to a New24 report, the City of Cape Town is allegedly fining homeless people for obstructing pedestrian traffic and allegedly breaking other bylaws.

While the reports have sparked debate and outrage, Malema told the media on Tuesday that his party was not shocked by it.

"We are not shocked by DA’s sentiments regarding the homeless because DA has never cared for black people and the majority of the homeless are black people. Their statement is just telling you how they feel about black people," said Malema.

In an interview on CapeTalk, the City of Cape Town's mayco member for safety, JP Smith, claimed the laws were pro-poor and considerate, but the by-laws must apply to everybody.

"For a few years, we took our foot off the enforcement and focused on social development and now we are matching that with more sustained enforcement, knowing there is no person on the street because they need to be, as they have all been offered accommodation by the reintegration unit.

"If you are on the street it is because you have elected to be. Alternatives are being offered all the time," he said.

When asked about the criticism the city received after the news broke, he blamed the ANC and its alleged "minions".

"This is the ANC's media machine at work with all their political minions manufacturing outrage," he said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also slammed the reports on Twitter, saying they did not reflect the DA he led.

