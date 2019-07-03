‘Guptas wanted OR Tambo welcome bash’

Rajesh “Tony” Gupta met former transport minister Ben Martins and officials of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to request a welcoming party on the tarmac at OR Tambo International Airport for guests flying in for the Gupta family’s lavish Sun City wedding.

Gupta’s request was turned down and the family‚ only months later, in April 2013‚ landed a privately chartered Jet Airways plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

This is according to state capture-implicated former cabinet member Martins who, in a brief appearance before the Zondo inquiry on Tuesday, denied facilitating the Guptas’ controversial landing at the military base.

He also rubbished claims that he put pressure on the former CEO of rail agency Prasa, Lucky Montana, to intervene in a locomotive tender to favour the Gupta family.

Martins was transport minister between June 2012 and June 2013.

“No-one approached me on the Waterkloof landing issue,” Martins told the commission.