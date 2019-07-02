WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former minister of transport Ben Martins testifies
Ben Martins, the former minister of transport, will be giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.
Chief of Air Navigation Services Hennie Marais is also expected to testify.
Former SA Airways general manager Mathulwane Emily Mpshe testified on Monday.
Her testimony focused on how staff of the national carrier were allegedly forced to adhere to "questionable" instructions.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.