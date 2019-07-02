Guptas wanted 'welcome party' for wedding guests at OR Tambo airport

"No one approached me on the Waterkloof landing issue. The first time I was aware in regard to the Waterkloof landing was when an official of the Air Traffic Navigation Services [ATNS] called me to say the plane had entered SA air space without a requisite permit," Martins told the commission.

"I received a call from the ATNS official after the plane had landed and while the wedding proceedings were on. They informed me that if a plane is in the country without the requisite papers, there is a fine that is to be imposed. And I said go ahead and impose the fine. That was the first and only time I recall a plane being reported in that nature.

"I did not receive any instructions from former president Jacob Zuma to assist in that regard. I did not give anyone instructions to allow the landing."

He remembered a call he received in February that year from then acting Acsa chief executive Bongani Maseko, who explained that Gupta made a request to hold a reception alongside OR Tambo's runway for wedding guests he intended to fly to the wedding from India.

"I think sometime in February, an approach was made by members of the Gupta family to Acsa, seeking permission to land at OR Tambo airport. As a result of that, [Maseko] contacted me and informed me about this.

"The permission request they sought was ... for a welcoming reception for the guests disembarking from the plane on the tarmac at OR Tambo," he said.