EFF's Sixo Gcilishe drags Nstiki Mazwai for comments on party's women

EFF's national communications manager Sixo Gcilishe has hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai, saying she is "not worthy" and "nothing good" can come from her for the party.

This comes after Mazwai shared her thoughts on the party’s feminist identity after Fees Must Fall activist Naledi Chirwa referenced a quote which she credited to the party's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu: "The EFF is a feminist organisation and we are unapologetic about that."