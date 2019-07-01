Politics

WATCH | Solly Msimanga to 'expose' ANC's lies on the e-toll issue

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 01 July 2019
Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has threatened to "expose" the ANC's alleged "lies" on the e-toll issue.

This after Gauteng premier David Makhura announced on Monday that he would be meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.

Makhura was delivering his state of the province address (Sopa) at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus where he pledged that his government would contribute money to settle the e-toll debt.

Speaking to the media after the Sopa, Msimanga said he was giving Makhura until August to "come clean" on the issue of e-tolls.

"By the end of August if there is nothing that's concrete that he is putting on the table on the issue of e-tolls, we are going to expose their lies," said Msimanga.

Msimanga described the Sopa as a "plan of a plan".

In a series of tweets, he criticised Makhura's speech, stating that many of the initiatives  announced on Monday had been contained in the premier's inaugural speech in 2014 and had merely been repackaged.

