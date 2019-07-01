Ace Magashule takes ANC members to task for criticising public protector and party

Respect

According to a News24 report, Magashule said although some ANC members did not agree with her, they must respect her office.

"The position of the ANC is that we respect Chapter 9 institutions. We may disagree with her, agree or whatever … People have said we must leave the judiciary, the legislature and Chapter 9 institutions to do their work," he said.

Magashule said respect for the public protector's office must be consistent.

"What I can say on behalf of the ANC is that we must respect that office, even if we have our own views, because tomorrow, when something happens, we shall have taught South Africa not to respect these institutions. We need to be consistent here," said Magashule.