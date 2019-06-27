WATCH | Tensions flare at Durban city hall during full council meeting

The case against Gumede, Mthembu, Poonan and several others is expected to proceed in August.

Graham’s post read: "Chaos erupted in the #durbancouncil chamber. It seems several Gumede-aligned ANC councillors don’t want the City Manager (who has turned state witness) to be here. It almost got physical and the CM’s bodyguards had to surround him and the speaker."

In recent weeks, busloads of Gumede supporters clashed with police outside the ANC headquarters where they called for her to be reinstated.

Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele, who was at the council meeting, said he watched the entire video clip and "didn’t see a part where CM (city manger) is prevented from entering the council".

Earlier in the day, councillors were prevented from entering or exiting the Durban city hall by protesters. This was related to a refuse-removal tender in Umlazi.