Ramaphosa stands firm on his Sona dream: 'It's time to confront reality'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brushed aside attacks from opposition parties over his dreams of a new "smart city", telling MPs to accept the reality of rapid urbanisation.

Replying to Tuesday's debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) on Wednesday, Ramaphosa told MPs to accept that existing South African urban centres and their infrastructure could no longer cope with the current rate of urban migration.

This comes after opposition party leaders, including the DA's Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema of the EFF, accused Ramaphosa of delivering a poor Sona last week, arguing that it presented empty dreams with no tangible plans to achieve them.

But the president stuck to his dreams, even resorting to the Bible to get the opposition leaders and others in society to rally behind his vision.